Senator Angus King: McConnell Has “Gotta Listen” to Members of His Own Party Regarding Covid Relief

Senator Angus King (I-Maine) criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), saying he has “gotta listen” to members of the Republican Party who have called for bipartisan action on Covid-19 relief, which has stalled in the Senate since CARES Act benefits expired in July.

“We really tried to come to a middle ground and we got tired of waiting, frankly,” King told CNN earlier today. “And I don’t understand what the Majority Leader’s problem is.”

King was referencing a $908 billion stimulus proposal that was backed by 50 members of the House of Representatives from the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and sponsored by a bipartisan group of four Democrats and four Republicans. McConnell pushed back against the proposal, however, signaling support for a “skinny” stimulus.

King said McConnell has “gotta listen and I’m hoping he’s gonna listen to the members of his caucus saying, ‘Look, we need to do something. It’s urgent.” He said many Americans will suffer the consequences, losing their benefits and homes. Schools are also facing a crisis of their own, he pointed out.

“We’ve got to do something and we’ve put forward a good faith effort to make that happen,” he said.

