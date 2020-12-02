Trump, Citing No Evidence, Says Election “Is Far Bigger Scandal Than Anyone Would Have Thought”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump continued to push election fraud conspiracy theories, saying the November 3 general election is a “far bigger scandal than anyone would have thought.”

The president’s message urged individuals to watch hearings in Michigan that will address his claims of voter fraud.

Big voter fraud hearings today in the Great State of Michigan. This election is a far bigger scandal (FRAUD!) than anyone would have thought – not even close. Watch today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani will testify in Lansing today that there were 300,000 “illegitimate ballots” in the state even though the election has already been certified.

“Legislators have heard from thousands of concerned residents about Michigan’s election process. Numerous news reports of election irregularities across the state have also raised questions about functionality and transparency. Giuliani has stated there was widespread fraud in Michigan’s most recent election, and the House Oversight Committee will allow the president’s team to present their evidence of this fraud while delivering answers and clarity for the people of Michigan,” read a statement from the House Republican Caucus Services. “The Board of State Canvassers unanimously asked the Legislature to look into issues that have arisen from the election and to hear public testimony when certifying the state’s results.”

Michigan courts have struck down the Trump campaign’s lawsuits, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, along numerous officials from both sides of the political aisle, have affirmed that the election was a free and fair one.

“No actual evidence of any wrongdoing was presented, despite repeated questions requesting such evidence from lawmakers,” a spokesman for Benson said yesterday. “Instead we saw a regurgitation of vague accusations based on a lack of knowledge of election procedure and widely debunked conspiracy theories.”