Washington Times Opinion Editor Charles Hurt Claims Trump “Fixed” the Covid-19 Pandemic

Journalist Charles Hurt, who is currently the opinion editor of the conservative outlet The Washington Times, claimed President Donald Trump “fixed” the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The president realized that the only way through this crisis was to figure out how to fix it,” he said during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.” “And it turns out he did fix it and all of the situation we have now where you have the drug companies slow-walking the drugs and the FDA slow-walking the approval drug, the real reason Trump didn’t win in a landslide is because the whole thing, whether it’s the insanely negative media, Democrats making up lies about him, or the mail-in voting done under the cover of Covid, all of that, when President Trump says the election was rigged, I don’t blame him for saying that.”

Hurt went on to say that all the factors he listed constituted “meddling in an election.” and claimed that “the same exact things that are being approved now” would have taken place had he “actually succeeded” at eliminating Covid-19 altogether, contradicting his earlier statement.

You can watch his interview in the video below.

Regular Fox guest Charlie Hurt says Trump "fixed" the coronavirus pandemic, but The Media and The Democrats were "meddling in the election" with negative coverage of Trump and "the mail-in voting that was done under the cover of covid." An utterly deranged victim mentality. pic.twitter.com/esYL9TD6Ss — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 2, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 270,000 people across the United States, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University of Medicine. Drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna have asked federal regulators for emergency use authorizations for their vaccines, which are more than 94% effective.

There is no evidence that the election was compromised, despite Hurts’s claims. Although President Trump has continued to assert that the election was fraudulent, this claim has been disputed by his own security agencies, who found no evidence of election tampering. The president also authorized the General Services Administration (GSA) to approve President-elect Joe Biden’s transition and key swing states that he lost have already certified their results for Biden.