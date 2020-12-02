WATCH: Candace Owens Compares Vaccines to Slavery During an Appearance on the Alex Jones Show

Advertisements

Candace Owens has had quite a meteoric rise in the last 5 years. She claims that before Donald Trump, she was a Democrat. But after the Gamergate controversy, Owens says that she became a conservative overnight.

And she’s become a big time favorite of Conservatives. Owens missives are frequently retweeted by the Trump family. She did not, however, receive an invitation to speak at the Republican National Convention.

The conservative activist is now working for the Daily Wire and recently appeared on The Alex Jones Show. Conspiracy theorist Paul Joseph Watson was filling in for Jones.

Advertisements

When the topic of vaccines came up, Owens told Watson, “What does every society in the world that has had slaves had in common? And the answer is that there was always more slaves than there were masters.”

The Right Wing pundit continued, “There is always going to be more of us than them. You know, if we say no, it’s a no.”

While these comments are certainly controversial, they are mostly par for the course when it comes to Owens.

During the summer’s George Floyd protests, she said on her Facebook Live:

“We are being sold a lot of lies at the detriment to the black community, at the detriment to the white community and at the detriment to America as a whole. So, I want to come out and say that I do not support George Floyd and the media’s depiction of him as a martyr for black America.”