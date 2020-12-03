‘Ignore The President’: Rachel Maddow Tells America To Tune Trump Out As Pandemic Worsens

Advertisements

Rachel Maddow said that one of the best things the American people can do right now to protect themselves and their families in the middle of this raging pandemic is to ignore Donald Trump and listen to health officials.

“Ignore the president,” the MSNBC host said. “Ignore whatever is going on with that circus.”

Maddow pointed to a new document from the White House coronavirus task force that is sounding the alarm about the dire situation the United States is currently in when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

“What the coronavirus task force in the White House is telling public health officials to do right now in the states, it’s the equivalent of when the National Hurricane Center starts putting out those warnings in all capital letters telling people they will definitely die unless they evacuate ahead of the oncoming storm,” Maddow said.

Instead of paying attention to Trump as he continues to throw tantrums about the election, the American people should heed the warnings coming from health officials.

Video:

Maddow said:

I can tell you what the White House — ignore the president, right? Ignore whatever is going on with that circus. What the coronavirus task force in the White House is telling public health officials to do right now in the states, it’s the equivalent of when the National Hurricane Center starts putting out those warnings in all capital letters telling people they will definitely die unless they evacuate ahead of the oncoming storm. That is what’s coming now from the coronavirus task force to the states. Just look at this. NBC News obtained this last night. I know you may have seen quotes from it, but we finally got the document itself. And this is the top of the new recommendations from the COVID task force at the White House to public health officials in the states. It says this. ‘If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly.’ Look at this language. ‘It must be made clear that if you are over 65 or have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked due to the immediate risk to your health. You should have groceries and medications delivered. If you are under age 40, you need to assume that you became infected during the Thanksgiving period if you gathered beyond your immediate household. Most likely you will not have symptoms. However, you are dangerous to others. You must isolate away from anyone at increased risk of severe disease. You must get tested immediately. … We are in a, quote, very dangerous place due to the current extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity. A further Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care as well as medical care overall.

Wear a mask, practice social distancing – and stop listening to Donald Trump

With daily cases and deaths reaching record highs, the public health crisis in the United States is at its worst point to date. As MSNBC’s Joy Reid noted on Thursday, one American dies of COVID every 30 seconds.

Over the next few weeks – as the Thanksgiving virus surge fully kicks in – the best the thing the American people can do is wear a mask, limit travel, practice social distancing, and pay no attention to Donald Trump.

All of those actions, while small, could end up saving a life.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter