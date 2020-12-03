“Pretty Soon There Would Be Nobody Left” Tucker Carlson Mocks COVID Death Expectations

Advertisements

The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic largely took place in certain areas of the country. The hardest hit states were full of Democrats with New York, Washington state and New Jersey being hit the hardest.

The second wave, which is happening right now, has been hitting every state in the Union. Those hardest hit now, though, are typically red states where lawmakers have been less enthusiastic about implementing public safety policies.

And the results are starting to get much worse than we saw earlier in the year. On Thursday, 2,706 people died from the virus. There are 101,000 people in the hospital with COVID, a record for the country. Experts expect the death tally to rise until much of the country is vaccinated.

Advertisements

Tucker Carlson, however, feels that these predictions are only meant to close schools and cancel Christmas. The Fox host told his audience on Thursday:

“You hear me? 250,000 Americans dead. You hear me?” A quarter million people. That’s a lot of people. In fact, that’s more than the total number of combat deaths over the entire American Civil War — which, by the way, lasted 4 years — condensed into a single month. Imagine, a Gettysburg every day of the week.”

Carlson continued, “You can’t imagine that, it’s too horrible. In the first 30 days, we would lose the equivalent of Reno. The next month, Scottsdale. Then Lubbock, then Buffalo. Pretty soon, there would be nobody left in America. ‘You hear me? Come on, man! Do what you’re told! Cancel Christmas!'”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News: