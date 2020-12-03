Tenn. Senator Marsha Blackburn Is in a Twitter Feud With a Chinese Journalist

Advertisements

Marsha Blackburn has always been one of the more bombastic lawmakers on the hill. Her opinions can draw strong reactions from people Taylor Swift credited Blackburn’s election to the senate in 2018 as the spark that inspired her to get more involved in Democratic politics.

The Tennessee senator has an active Twitter page where she protects Donald Trump and pushes conspiracy theories. Today, that itchy Twitter trigger finger certainly drew a strong reaction from Chen Weihua, the the chief Washington correspondent of China Daily.

Blackburn tweeted this morning, “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change…”

Whether or not the Tennessee senator can talk about what happened in China back in 3000 AD remains to be seen. But Weihua was quick to slam the Blackburn over her post.

He responded, “This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime b*tch.”

This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

The tweet from Weihua quickly went viral and was widely shared. At this moment, the Chinese journalist’s message has nearly 19,000 likes compared to 13,600 for Blackburn.

The Tennesee senator angrily responded to Weihua’s post hours later, writing, “Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination. From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs.”