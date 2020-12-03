Trump Attacks The People Of Georgia Two Days Before He’s Scheduled To Campaign In The State

Advertisements

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse the people of Georgia of stealing the election from him by bringing a large number of fake ballots into polling places and stuffing them into voting machines.

“People in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in ‘voting’ machines,” Trump said without providing any evidence. “Great job [Gov. Brian Kemp]!”

Trump’s attacks on the people and Republican governor of Georgia come just two days before the outgoing president plans to visit to the state.

Republicans are slipping in Georgia

Control of the United States Senate hinges on what happens in the pair of crucial runoff races in Georgia next month, and Republicans are already slipping.

Not only are both Democratic candidates leading their GOP opponents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but Democratic enthusiasm in the state is through the roof.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier, a million absentee ballot requests have already been filed, which is five times more than the entire 2016 general election.

Add that to the fact that Trump-supporting lawyers are telling Georgia Republicans not to vote in the runoff elections, and that puts the GOP in a dire situation heading into next month’s contests.

Trump’s attacks on the people of Georgia and the Republican governor aren’t likely to help, and it remains to be seen whether the president will do further damage in a planned rally in the state on Saturday.

Ultimately, the runoff Senate races in Georgia are too close to call. But Republicans, led by Donald Trump, are repeatedly shooting themselves in the feet.

