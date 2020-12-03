Trump Is Making Election Fraud Infomercials As An American Dies Of COVID Every 30 Seconds

Advertisements

The pandemic is worse than ever – without any indication that it will let up any time soon – and Donald Trump is hard at work making informercials to try to sell his election fraud conspiracy theories to the American people.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid called out the president’s nonexistent leadership on Thursday, saying that Trump is refusing to show an ounce of leadership when America needs it most.

“Right now, an American is dying from COVID every 30 seconds,” Reid said. “Meaning that by the end of this show, we will lose another 120 Americans to the virus.”

“Donald Trump has not said a word, not about any of those lost souls,” she added. “Instead, yesterday Trump put out a 46-minute infomercial he made inside the White House about his election conspiracy fantasies.”

Video:

Joy Reid calls out Trump’s “nonexistent” leadership as the pandemic rages out of control across the country. #ReidOut pic.twitter.com/dKnmNeXlwY — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 4, 2020

Reid said:

The U.S. has now surpassed 14 million cases after more than 200,000 new cases were reported in a single day for the first time. And 2,777 Americans died from the virus, also in a single day. Right now, an American is dying from COVID every 30 seconds. Meaning that by the end of this show, we will lose another 120 Americans to the virus. But Donald Trump has not said a word, not about any of those lost souls. Not a word of encouragement for the more than 100,000 who are hospitalized nationally. Or the exhausted healthcare workers who are risking their own lives caring for them. Instead, yesterday Trump put out a 46-minute commercial he made inside the White House about his election conspiracy fantasies. And today, he crammed a bunch of people into the Oval Office to give out the Medal of Freedom to a football coach who’s one of his biggest fans. Trump’s leadership is so non-existent, it was even called out – though not by name – on the international stage at today’s UN COVID summit.

Trump will be gone in seven weeks

The good news is that Donald Trump will only be president for another 48 days. On Jan. 20, 2021, just under seven weeks from now, Joe Biden will take office and be able to implement the COVID plan he has spent much of the past year developing.

When Biden takes over, he will also have Dr. Anthony Fauci – a man who has basically been sidelined by Trump – ready to help him clean up the COVID disaster that the outgoing president is leaving behind.

The tragedy is that some Americans don’t have seven weeks to wait for a new president who takes this virus seriously. They may not even have seven more minutes.

