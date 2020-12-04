Biden’s Popular Vote Lead is Now Over 7 Million Votes As States Continue Their Counts

Advertisements

President-elect Joe Biden’s popular vote lead over President Donald Trump continues to grow. Biden now leads the incumbent by over 7 million votes as states continue their counts. Biden has thus far received 81,238,188 votes to Trump’s 74,189,097 votes, according to CNN’s Presidential Election Tracker.

President Trump has insisted over the last few weeks that the election was fraudulent, though his own security agencies have found no evidence to support his claims. As recently as last week, he claimed, also without evidence, that Biden can take office only “if he can prove that his ridiculous” popular vote tally was not “fraudulently or illegally obtained.”

Trump has long described his first election win as a “landslide,” but has failed to note that Biden defeated him by the same electoral margin Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by in 2016. But even that is misleading.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight “found that the percentage of electoral vote won by Trump — 56.9 percent — was well below the historical average, 70.9 percent,” according to a Factcheck.org investigation conducted in 2016.

Factcheck.org continued, noting that “Silver found that Trump’s share of electoral votes ranked 44th out of 54 elections going back to 1804. Before that, he noted, “presidential electors cast two votes each, making it hard to compare them to present-day elections.”

The news comes as Biden prepares to deliver remarks this afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware addressing the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which found that the United States economy only added 245,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, a further indication of the economic slowdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden told CNN yesterday that he will ask Americans to wear a mask to curb the spread of the virus during his first 100 days in office.

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden said.