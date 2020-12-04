Both Trump and Pence to Campaign for Georgia Senate Runoffs

Advertisements

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to campaign for the Georgia Senate runoffs, which will determine which political party will control the chamber.

President Trump will travel to Georgia tomorrow. He is set to deliver a speech in Valdosta, accompanied by Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Republicans in the state have expressed concern that the president’s presence will undermine their chances of emerging victorious come the runoffs, which are scheduled for January. The president has repeatedly attacked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and state officials since losing the state to President-elect Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election.

In fact, earlier this week, L Lin Wood, an attorney who filed a slew of lawsuits on behalf of Trump alleging hat the election was fraudulent, went on record to tell Georgia Republicans not to vote in the runoffs.

“We’re not gonna go vote 5 January on another machine made by China. You’re not gonna fool Georgians again,” Wood said. “If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn it. They’ve got to demand publicly, repeatedly, consistently, ‘Brian Kemp: call a special session of the Georgia legislature.’ And if they do not do it, if Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue do not do it, they have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election?”

Vice President Pence is en route to Georgia, where he will visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and participate in a briefing about Covid-19 vaccines. He will later meet with Governor Kemp and stump for the president in Savannah.

The Georgia runoffs are scheduled for January 5.