Mitch McConnell To Kill House Passed Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

Advertisements

Mitch McConnell has already promised to kill the House-passed marijuana decriminalization bill in the Senate.

The New York Times reported, “The legislation is, for now, almost certainly doomed in the Republican-led Senate, where that party’s leaders have derided it as a superficial distraction from the work of passing coronavirus relief, as lawmakers inched toward bipartisan compromise after spending months locked in an impasse.”

It is historic and significant that the House passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana federally, but in terms of actual policy, no decriminalization will occur until Republicans are no longer in control of the Senate.

Advertisements

The Republican Senate can’t even properly keep the government funded and is unwilling to deal with pandemic relief. If the decriminalization bill were brought to the floor, it would not have the votes to pass.

The lesson for every American who wants to see a government that works for them is that whether the issue is pandemic relief, healthcare, criminal justice reform, gun violence, or marijuana legalization, the biggest obstacle to progress in the nation remains Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Georgia Senate runoff elections are vital because only with a Democratic Senate can the will of the majority finally be legislatively enacted.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook