National Intelligence Chief John Ratcliffe Says Foreign Adversaries Are “Amplifying” Trump’s Voter Fraud Falsehoods

John Ratcliffe, the Director of National Intelligence, says foreign adversaries are amplifying President Donald Trump’s voter fraud falsehoods.

Their goal, he says, “to undermine public confidence in our democratic processes.”

Ratcliffe noted that there is no indication foreign actors had the ability to change the results of the 2020 presidential election but that all of the information is still being analyzed. His office intends to publish a report on foreign interference in January.

You can watch a clip of Ratcliffe’s interview below:

President Trump has continued to push baseless claims that the election was fraudulent despite being contradicted by his own security agencies, which have found no evidence that fraud took place. Officials in states that have moved to certify their election results have affirmed that their elections were both free and fair.

Earlier this morning, the president, citing a report from the pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN), claimed that the United States Postal Service (USPS) “is responsible for tampering with hundreds of thousands of ballots.”

The president failed to acknowledge his own behavior, which pushed more Democrats to vote by mail. By contrast, the president urged his supporters for months that mail-in votes were rife for fraud despite no evidence to support that claim either.