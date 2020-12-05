Nearly 90% Of Republicans In Congress Refuse To Admit That Biden Defeated Trump

Advertisements

An overwhelming number of congressional Republicans refuse to admit what has already been clear for weeks: Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump and will become the president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021.

The Washington Post reached out to all 249 Republicans in the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, and just 25 of them were willing to admit that Biden legitimately won the election.

“Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise,” The Washington Post noted. “And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.”

The report called the disturbing findings the latest evidence that Trump continues to have a bizarre hold on the Republican Party, “despite his new status as just the third incumbent to lose reelection in the last 80 years.”

The bad news for Trump is that the overwhelming majority of Republicans in Congress are also not willing to go along with his voter fraud clams. Just three percent of all GOP lawmakers support Trump’s attempts to overturn the election and declare victory.

Biden has secured enough electors to become the next president

As Donald Trump continues to film crackpot informercials and Republicans refuse to acknowledge reality, Joe Biden has officially secured enough electors to become the next president of the United States.

As The Associated Press reported on Friday, “California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.”

It was yet another loss for a president who would rather lose the election again and again – whether through recounts or frivolous lawsuits – than admit, like an adult, that he lost.

