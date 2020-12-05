Trump’s Georgia Rally Is A Total Disaster For The GOP’s Senate Runoff Hopes

Advertisements

Trump has used his rally to spend nearly all of his time claiming that Georgia elections are rigged and the Senate runoffs will be stolen.

Trump claimed that Democrats are trying to rig the election:

Trump attacks Georgia's Republican Secretary of State and Governor and claims that the Democrats want to bring communism to America, and then claims that the Georgia presidential and Senate elections are rigged. #Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Z3BnUC5udi — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 6, 2020

Trump said, “They cheated and they rigged our presidential election. But we will still win it. We will still win it. We’ll still win it. And they’re going to try to rig this election too. No we continue to fight. We’ve had some great moments. We just need somebody with courage to do what they have to do because everyone knows it is wrong we need somebody with courage somebody that makes decisions.”

Trump claimed that Georgia’s secretary of state and governor are afraid of Stacey Abrams:

Trump melts down into election conspiracy theories and claims that the governor and secretary of state are afraid of Stacey Abrams. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/qoPAPQZv50 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 6, 2020

Trump said, “I don’t run the elections I don’t run to see if people are walking in suitcases and putting them under a table with a black robe around. I don’t do that. That’s up to your government here. And for whatever reason, your secretary of state and your governor are afraid of Stacey Abrams they’re afraid of her.”

This rally has been everything that the Republicans were afraid of in Georgia. Trump is using the event not to talk up the Senate election, but to claim that the election is rigged, Georgia’s top elected officials are corrupt, and Democrats cheated to win,

The rally is Trump airing all of his conspiracies and grievances while depressing Republican turnout in the Senate runoff elections.

