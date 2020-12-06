Chris Krebs Busts Trump For Waging A Coordinated Disinformation Campaign Against US Elections

3.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The former head of US cybersecurity, Chris Krebs, said that Trump is waging a coordinated disinformation campaign against US elections.

Video of Krebs on CBS’s Face The Nation:

Chris Krebs says Trump is waging an active and coordinated disinformation campaign to undermine US confidence in elections. pic.twitter.com/rDf6YH2HTD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 6, 2020

Krebs was asked on Face The Nation why Trump is waging a disinformation campaign against the US election system, and he answered, ” I don’t know if it is intentional or willful blindness, but the result of the 2020 election is clear. The key states have certified over the last several days, they will continue to certify in the run-up to the seating of the electoral college on December 14th. But, this race is over. We have to get ready for January 20th and the next administration.”

Here is the Krebs tweet that was referred to in the Face The Nation interview:

I’d much rather be watching football right now. Yet everyone should watch the rally to see an active, coordinated #disinfo campaign to undermine confidence in our elections. This is not stumping for candidates. This is corrosive to democracy. I’d rather be watching football. — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) December 6, 2020

Trump appears to believe that he can invalidate the election result if he can convince enough Americans that the election was rigged. Trump is engaging in an active disinformation campaign against the US election, and the results could be disastrous for the Republican Party if a few thousand Republicans stay home and don’t vote in the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Every single Republican that is standing with Trump is engaging in a disinformation campaign that is a crime against the democratic electoral process.

