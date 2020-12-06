Video Shows Rudy Giuliani Exposing Trump Supporters To COVID

Advertisements

A video of a maskless Rudy Giuliani shows him exposing Trump supporters to the coronavirus while visiting Atlanta.

Video:

“Giuliani has not just exposed himself and caught covid, but he has potentially exposed hundreds and hundreds of Trump supporters to the virus. …his irresponsible actions have potentially put others at risk as well.” Dr. @meganranney pic.twitter.com/SehMCmxTWM — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) December 6, 2020

Advertisements

Dr. Megan Ranney said on CNN, “We know that the two days before someone develops symptoms before they test positive are the time when they are most infectious, Giuliani has not just exposed himself and caught covid, but he has potentially exposed hundreds and hundreds of Trump supporters to the virus during his most infectious phase…his irresponsible actions have potentially put others at risk as well.”

Giuliani may have infected Trump supporters with coronavirus a month before the Senate runoff elections in Georgia. If Giuliani causes an outbreak among Trump supporters, it could cost Republicans the Senate.

The same pattern continues to repeat itself. Trump supporters refuse to acknowledge and follow basic public health guidelines, and they spread the virus wherever they go. Giuliani’s infection has left Trump’s legal team decimated, and the consequences for the Republican Party could be devasting if this behavior raises the ire of Georgia voters with control of the US Senate at stake.