The Director Of National Intelligence Refuses To Say That Biden Will Be President

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe refused to say that Joe Biden will be the next president during an interview on Sunday.

Video:

Trump's DNI John Ratcliffe refuses to acknowledge that there will be a Biden administration. When asked if Biden is going to change Trump's China policy, he answered we'll see who will be in what seats. (We know Biden is the next president). pic.twitter.com/4h26sKctXa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 6, 2020

Ratcliffe was asked on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures if Biden will change Trump’s China policy. He answered, “Well, these election issues, we’ll see who is in what seats and whether there is a Biden administration, but the point of what I’ve done here and how I’ve addressed this and why it’s different for a director of national intelligence to take this approach is I want to make sure that the American people are clear on the threats so that they can hold whoever holds these important national security positions is held accountable, so that the things that the Trump administration has done so successfully, that is different than any other administration has done before.”

Ratcliffe is a government official who is supposed to work for the American people. He is not a

Trump campaign surrogate.

The level of Trump’s delusion was on full display during his rally in Georgia, where he continually stated that the election is still being contested and expressed a belief that the Supreme Court will overturn the results.

A government official not acknowledging the election results because the incumbent president is a sore loser could be deeply damaging to the country.

Donald Trump lost, and pretending like the defeat never happened will not keep him in office after January 20.

