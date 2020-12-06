Trump Announces That Rudy Giuliani Has Coronavirus

186 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani has held numerous super spreader events over the past month, and now Trump announced that his lawyer has COVID.

Trump tweeted:

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Advertisements

Giuliani was not able to attend a meeting with Michigan Republicans at the White House because he had been exposed to coronavirus. His son who works in the White House tested positive for coronavirus. People around Giuliani kept getting the coronavirus. The president’s lawyer has continued to traipse around the country holding sham “election fraud” hearing without wearing a mask or taking precautions.

Rudy Giuliani continued to spout election fraud conspiracy theories during a Sunday morning appearance on Fox News where he admitted to organizing an illegal coup to overturn the election.

Giuliani’s age and other health factors put him at high risk for COVID.

He is the latest example of how Trump world’s pandemic denial is making people sick and costing them their lives.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook