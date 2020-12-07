Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Replaces Giuliani With Ted Cruz Who Plans To Argue To Throw Out Every PA Mail In Vote

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that he would make the oral argument before the Supreme Court in the unlikely event that SCOTUS hears a PA election case.

Cruz told Fox News, “Petitioners legal team asked me whether I’d be willing to argue it before the Supreme Court if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed and said if the court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument.”

The Pennsylvania lawsuit has Rep. Mike Kelly’s name on it, but it is being backed by Trump and the Trump campaign.

Tim Miller noted that Cruz would ask the Supreme Court to throw out virtually every Pennsylvania mail-in vote:

Kelly has lost at every level of the court system numerous times. There is no question of unsettled law for the high court to decide.

Donald Trump and Republicans are turning to SCOTUS because every other court has turned them down, but that’s not how the court system works.

The appeal to the Supreme Court is a joke that is almost as absurd as Trump replacing Rudy Giuliani with Ted Cruz.

