Trump Replaces Giuliani With Ted Cruz Who Plans To Argue To Throw Out Every PA Mail In Vote

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that he would make the oral argument before the Supreme Court in the unlikely event that SCOTUS hears a PA election case.

Donald Trump is about to replace Rudy Giuliani with Ted Cruz if the Supreme Court takes the Pennsylvania case. (Odds are they won't). pic.twitter.com/vk4QSeGUt9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 7, 2020

Cruz told Fox News, “Petitioners legal team asked me whether I’d be willing to argue it before the Supreme Court if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed and said if the court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument.”

The Pennsylvania lawsuit has Rep. Mike Kelly’s name on it, but it is being backed by Trump and the Trump campaign.

Tim Miller noted that Cruz would ask the Supreme Court to throw out virtually every Pennsylvania mail-in vote:

Ted Cruz is calling on the Supreme Court to discount votes from nearly everyone in the state of Pennsylvania who sent a mail-in ballot. This insane, hopeless petition would be the most antidemocratic action the country has taken in a half century. It should be covered as such. https://t.co/nceveXAFri — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 7, 2020

Kelly has lost at every level of the court system numerous times. There is no question of unsettled law for the high court to decide.

Donald Trump and Republicans are turning to SCOTUS because every other court has turned them down, but that’s not how the court system works.

The appeal to the Supreme Court is a joke that is almost as absurd as Trump replacing Rudy Giuliani with Ted Cruz.

