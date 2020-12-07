Judge Tosses Out GOP’s Attempts to Overturn Election Results in Michigan

Advertisements

Judge Linda Parker, of the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan, issued a 35-page opinion excoriating Republicans for filing a lawsuit full of little more than “speculation and conjecture.”

“With nothing but speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for Vice President Biden, Plaintiffs’ equal protection claim fails,” Parker said, adding that even if there was evidence to support these claims, “alleged injury does not entitle them to seek their requested remedy because the harm of having one’s vote invalidated or diluted is not remedied by denying millions of others their right to vote.”

“In fact, this lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek — as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court — and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government,” she observed.

President Trump has continued to suggest that the election was fraudulent despite his slew of losses in court. He has spent much of his time on Twitter, where he has continued to tweet messages about election fraud––and get flagged by Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which prohibits individuals on the platform from sharing disinformation about elections.

Michigan certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win on November 23. At the time of the certification, Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis insisted the campaign would continue to dispute the election results.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step,” she said at the time. “We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”