Newt Gingrich Falsely Accuses Stacey Abrams of “Stealing” Georgia Election

When President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Georgia, he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992. That achievement was in large part due to the efforts of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose organization, Fair Fight, helped register a slew of new voters in the state. The Georgia race was one of the most closely watched races during this election cycle, and Biden’s victory has wide-ranging implications for future Democratic success in the state.

Despite that success––and the eyes of the nation on the upcoming runoff elections that will determine which political party has control over the Senate––Abrams has detractors, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who suggested that she stole the election and went so far as to declare that President Donald Trump actually won the state.

“This election is going to come down to turnout,” he said in an appearance on “Fox and Friends” earlier this morning. “The objective fact is, I believe, Trump probably did actually carry Georgia. I believe that the election process is a mess. I really wish that Governor [Brian] Kemp would call a special session to clean it up and Republicans simply to have turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal.”

“It’s a very straightforward thing. They will probably keep both seats Republican,” he continued, “but it’s going to be… every person who’s worried about the future of the country from a conservative standpoint has to go vote, and that’s the number one challenge. It’s not the debate or arguments: It’s getting people to vote.

You can watch Gingrinch’s comments in the video below.

Fox's Newt Gingrich: "The objective fact is I believe Trump probably did actually carry Georgia. … Republicans simply have to turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal." pic.twitter.com/xKhpwEBdqU — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 7, 2020

Kemp has informed lawmakers that he will not call a special session to overturn election results despite President Trump’s insistence that he appoint Republican electors who would support him despite having lost the state.

“Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution,” Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan said in a statement.

Georgia has already certified its election results. Recounts have confirmed that Biden decisively won the state.