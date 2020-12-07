“No. No way.” Jim Jordan Says Trump Shouldn’t Even Consider Conceding

Advertisements

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. And next week, that actuality will be confirmed by the electoral college. The group will be certifying the results on December 14th.

Once that occurs, a number of GOP lawmakers who have been reticent to name Biden the victor could be willing to change their tune. Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, though, will not be among them. On Monday, the Trump loyalist said that there is no way Trump should consider conceding the election.

“No. No way, no way, no way,” Jordan told CNN’s Manu Raju. “We should still try to figure out exactly what took place here. And as I said that includes, I think, debates on the House floor — potentially on Jan. 6.”

Advertisements

The Ohio lawmaker continued to dabble in conspiracy theories. “I know we have members who feel that way, feel very strongly about we should be debating what took place in Pennsylvania. But, you know, you had all kinds of crazy things happening in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, all these in Nevada. … So everything you look at doesn’t make sense.”

Asked if Trump should concede once electors vote on Dec. 14, Jim Jordan said: "No. No way, no way, no way." "We should still try to figure out exactly what took place here.” Conservative Rs press for floor fight, tho it stands little chance of succeeding https://t.co/fAgbMqM1Hr — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 7, 2020

Not surprisingly, another Trump loving congressman echoed Jordan’s statement. “There are members who believe there could be value in having substantive debate of what occurred in states with substantial irregularities,” said Matt Gaetz. “I don’t believe that 10 hours of debate on that subject would impair the union.”