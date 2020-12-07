Rachel Maddow: Trump Is Committing A Crime By Pressuring Officials To Falsify Election Results

Advertisements

Rachel Maddow called out Donald Trump on Monday night for committing a crime by pressuring Republican officials in multiple battleground states to falsify election results.

The MSNBC host pointed out that Trump has urged GOP lawmakers in Georgia, Michigan, and now Pennsylvania to overturn the will of the people and throw out Joe Biden’s victories.

“I realize it sounds quaint to point this out, but pressuring officials to falsify election results is a crime,” Maddow said. “I mean that’s election interference, right?”

Advertisements

Video:

Rachel Maddow points out that if any average American tried to falsify election results as Trump is doing, they would be indicted. #maddow pic.twitter.com/khbPWcKFkl — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 8, 2020

Maddow said:

Per The Post’s new reporting, it has been twice in the past week where the president has called the Republican speaker of the statehouse in Pennsylvania and told that speaker that he needs to figure out a way to throw out the Biden win in Pennsylvania and give the state to Trump instead. I realize it sounds quaint to point this out, but pressuring officials to falsify election results is a crime. I mean that’s election interference, right? If anybody else you knew was pressuring elections officials personally, leaning on them, weighing on them to try to get them to falsify the election results and say the other guy won, they’d be indicted.

Trump is criming until the very end

Even before the outgoing president began his post-election crusade to falsify election results in various battleground states, Donald Trump was the most corrupt individual to ever hold the presidency.

It seems like a decade ago when Trump was ensnared in a Ukraine bribery scheme that made him the third president in history to be impeached.

Now, with nothing left to lose after Joe Biden defeated him last month, Trump is turning his criminal behavior up to 11 by engaging in brazen election interference in multiple states.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter