Trump Calls America A Third World Country In Sore Loser Tantrum

Trump showed his contempt for the majority of voters who rejected him at the polls by calling America a third world country.

Video:

Trump calls America a third world country because he lost the election, and claims that "big things will be happening over the next couple of days," which is Trump speak for I've got nothing. pic.twitter.com/ZsfORoiGjo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 7, 2020

Trump said, “The case has been made if you look at the polls. It was a rigged election. It’s a disgrace to our country. It’s like a third world country. These ball lots pouring in from everywhere, using machinery that nobody knows ownership or anything about. They have glitches as they call them. Glitches. Glitches aren’t glitches. They got caught sending out thousands of votes. All against me, by the way. Now, this was from a third world nation. I think the case has been made and now we find out what we can do about it. You’ll see a lot of big things happening the next couple days.”

Trump appeared to be referencing his unfounded hope that the Supreme Court will step in and overturn the election, but tomorrow is the safe harbor day deadline for election results. All legal challenges must be resolved before tomorrow, so it doesn’t matter what Trump does after today, the election is over.

Donald Trump is throwing a tantrum and clinging to his conspiracy theories until the bitter end. The President is also showing his contempt for democracy and the free and fair election process that soundly rejected him.

