Trump Lashes Out at GA Governor Kemp After He Refuses to Call a Special Session to Overturn Election Results

President Donald Trump lashed out Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) for informing lawmakers that he will not call a special session to overturn election results despite Trump’s insistence that he appoint Republican electors who would support him despite having lost the state.

“The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win. What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Kemp has been firm that Georgia’s election was free and fair.

“Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution,” Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan said in a statement addressing calls for him to convene a special session.

Trump’s message was posted after Georgia officials announced that a second recount has confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged.” He said he plans to re-certify the results today.

Trump has often asserted that Georgia’s recount efforts are “fake” and claimed without evidence that state election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballots.

His claim is incorrect. The Associated Press already conducted a fact check that showed “There is nothing in the consent decree that prevents Georgia election clerks from scrutinizing signatures.”

“The legal settlement signed in March addresses accusations about a lack of statewide standards for judging signatures on absentee ballot envelopes,” the AP continues, noting that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has said that verifying signatures is both possible and required by the state.