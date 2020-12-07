WATCH: Lou Dobbs Yells At Stephen Miller for Letting Trump “Fight Alone”

Advertisements

During the morning and afternoon, most of the Fox network anchors discuss Joe Biden as the “President-Elect.” But once 6:00 comes, many of the Fox personalities will tell you that Donald Trump still has a chance at winning the election.

And no one is fighting harder for the president than Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. Dobbs is willing to take the fight for Trump to anyone, even if it’s an important White House adviser.

Stephen Miller couldn’t have quite known what he was in for when he sat down with Dobbs on Monday. The interview ended with the host snapping at the Trump adviser for letting Trump “fight alone.”

Dobbs was impressed with Ted Cruz’ offer to argue Trump’s case in front of the Supreme Court. He asked Miller, “The reality is that this president right now is fighting — and let’s be straightforward about it — he’s fighting all alone. And Ted Cruz has stepped up to say he’ll argue before the Supreme Court. Why on God’s green Earth wouldn’t the White House jump on it?”

When Miller tried to change the subject, an irritated Dobbs continued:

“No, no, Stephen. I’m not going to let you do this! I’m not going to let you do that!… I asked a question. You and I, we’re reasonably smart and decent fellows. Why don’t you answer me? That’s all I’m asking here, Stephen. Why don’t you guys jump and salute Ted Cruz and say, yes, we want you on the team now? My God, this is not a time for internecine nonsense on the part of the Republican party which is watching its blood drain into the streets because they’re gutless!”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox Business:

If you enjoy Lou Dobbs’s and Stephen Miller’s tears you’ll like this clip pic.twitter.com/NqN2YwlXvI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020