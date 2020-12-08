After Claiming She’s Stealing The Election For God, Jenna Ellis Gets COVID

Advertisements

After she claimed that she was trying to overturn the election for God, Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tested positive for coronavirus.

As PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Jones tweeted:

Jenna Ellis yesterday: claims she’s “doing the right thing for God” re trying to steal an election for covid denier Trump. Jenna Ellis today: reportedly tests positive for covid. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 8, 2020

Ellis said during an interview on Fox Business, “My life is in service and honor to the Lord Jesus Christ and so whatever anybody else says really doesn’t bother me. Ultimately at the end of the day, as long as I know that I’m pursuing truth and I’m doing the right thing for God and my country. That’s all that matters. So that’s what gives me my optimism and my hope.”

God appeared to disagree with Ellis and responded by giving her COVID. We all know that it wasn’t God who gave Ellis COVID. It was Rudy Giuliani, who was apparently not satisfied with closing down entire state legislatures, but he also wanted to make sure every single member of Trump’s legal team got the virus so that the President would have no lawyers left to challenge the election before the Electoral College meets.

Ellis may have also caused another White House COVID outbreak by attending a White House Senior Staff Christmas party without a mask, “Ellis showed up to the White House senior staff party in the East Wing on Friday as the guest of Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and was not seen wearing a mask, according to sources who attended the indoor event.”

This was a Christmas party that was attended by family, so it is impossible to determine who Ellis might have infected.

God would seem to disagree with election theft in his/her name.

