Jim Clyburn Accuses Trump of Orchestrating “Attempted Coup” in Bid to Overturn Election Results

Representative Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) accused President Donald Trump of orchestrating an “attempted coup” in his bid to overturn the results of the November 3 general election, which he has continued to insist, despite all evidence to the contrary, was fraudulent.

“This is an attempt to overthrow our government. You may not call it a coup, but this is an attempted coup,” Clyburn said during an appearance on CNN. “Now some people said he’s trying to steal the election; he’s not trying to steal the election. That denotes some kind of unknown activity, when you’re stealing. No, that’s not what he’s doing. He is in your face, trying to overthrow the will of the people.”

Clyburn reminded viewers that he was one of the president’s critics in Congress who said he would not leave office quietly––even if he lost the 2020 election.

“I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold on to office,” he said.

You can watch Clyburn’s interview in the video below.

Clyburn’s comments come as President Trump praised Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler for co-signing a letter to Congress to overturn the electoral college ahead of electors certifying President-elect Joe Biden next week.

“Thank you to Speaker Cutler and all others in Pennsylvania and elsewhere who fully understand what went on in the 2020 Election. It’s called total corruption!” the president wrote this morning.

Thank you to Speaker Cutler and all others in Pennsylvania and elsewhere who fully understand what went on in the 2020 Election. It’s called total corruption! https://t.co/qqmwh17jOg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

The president’s claims were flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which prohibits individuals from sharing disinformation about elections. There is no evidence to support the president’s claims of widespread election fraud. United States security agencies have rejected these claims, affirming that the election was free and fair.