Kellyanne Conway to Write a Tell-All Book About Her White House Experience

Kellyanne Conway probably never expected to be working with Donald Trump. When the Republican primary season was starting back in 2015, Conway then worked for Ted Cruz.

But Trump was able to dispatch all of his Republican competition and Conway later joined his team. She became one of his most loyal and long-standing soldiers, sticking around through the fast and furious firings.

It wasn’t always easy for Conway. Her husband George has been one of the biggest critics of the Trump administration. She also had to deal with her teen-aged daughter Claudia constantly taking shots at her boss.

But the advisor has made it to the finish line and her seeming reward is a major book deal. According to the Daily Beast, Conway will receive up to $2 million for a tell-all book about her experiences.

A White House source told the Daily Mail, “Of all the White House insiders, Kellyanne is going to write the most unvarnished, eye-popping account of her time working for the president. She’s got some of us quaking in our boots.”

Conway had left the White House late in August to focus on her family issues. She told the Washington Post, “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

The adviser won’t be the first White House insider to write a book about their experiences. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton released a book about his time with Trump earlier this year.