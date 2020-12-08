Trump Supporters Call For Armed Uprising After SCOTUS Deals Fatal Blow To GOP Election Scheme

Advertisements

After the conservative Supreme Court rejected the GOP’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump’s supporters are calling for martial law and an armed uprising.

“Meanwhile, over on planet-Parler, the Supreme Court’s decision is being met (as many things there are) with calls for martial law and armed insurrection,” said Brad Heath of Reuters.

Meanwhile, over on planet-Parler, the Supreme Court’s decision is being met (as many things there are) with calls for martial law and armed insurrection. pic.twitter.com/NNmM685zHO — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 8, 2020

“Only possible solution is Martial Law NOW,” read one of the posts on the alternate reality social media site, Parler. “Declare current election illegal.”

A second post shared by Heath called for an armed rebellion: “We have a 2nd amendment. The situation we find ourselves in now is precisely why we’ve fought all these years [to] preserve it.”

MAGA world’s reaction to the Supreme Court decision ranges from amusing to disturbing, but it shows just how far removed they are from reality.

MAGA world is neck-deep in denial

For four years, the “f*ck your feelings” crowd has attacked liberals, calling them snowflakes and mocking them for not being able to accept Donald Trump’s electoral college victory in 2016.

Now, the same folks who bulk ordered “liberal tears” coffee mugs have literally created a social media platform dedicated to endless whining and election fraud fan fiction – all because they can’t accept the fact that most of the country rejected their carnival barking incumbent president.

The election is over. Trump lost, and he lost decisively. Recounts have confirmed Biden’s victory, and lawsuits alleging widespread fraud have been laughed out of court rooms all across the country.

Trump supporters are free to cry about it on social media – and they will certainly do that – but it won’t change the reality that Joseph R. Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

