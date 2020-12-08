The Supreme Court Crushed Trump And Denied His Bid To Steal PA With 1 Sentence

Advertisements

Trump his allies didn’t just lose in the Supreme Court. They also couldn’t get a single conservative justice to vote to hear their case.

The Supreme Court voted 9-0 against hearing Trump’s case to steal Pennsylvania:

The Supreme Court has rejected a Pennsylvania Republican congressman’s request to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. This case is different from the lawsuit filed by the state of Texas this morning. https://t.co/ReS0eU0JsY pic.twitter.com/ybt6Dvlom4 — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 8, 2020

And the order's brevity – a single sentence – tells you all you need to know about how seriously the justices took this case. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 8, 2020

Trump had been thinking for days that the Supreme Court was going to run to his rescue, but they declined to hear the case within minutes of it reaching them. It is telling that not a single conservative justice including the three that nominated voted to hear the case.

The Supreme Court showed its unwillingness to get involved in the election when it refused to rule on ballot extension deadline lawsuits brought by Republicans.

Donald Trump thought that he owned the Supreme Court and that they would repay him for the conservative majority by overturning an election and keeping him in power.

Instead, it was the conservative Supreme Court who dealt the final blow to his failed election challenge and brought the Trump presidency to a close.

