WATCH: NY AG Letitia James Predicts Trump Will Resign So Pence Can Pardon Him. But She Also Says It Won’t Help.

From the day she took office in January of 2019 , New York Attorney General Letitia James put a target on Donald Trump’s back. None of the questionable actions he took as a New York City businessman would go un-investigated.

Trump is soon to be out of office and will no longer have the legal protections afforded to him by the presidency. Considering the rumors that he may pardon himself, it seems likely that Trump understands the legal jeopardy he is going to face.

So during her Tuesday appearance on The View, the hosts had plenty of questions about Trump’s future. She told the panel:

“The vast majority of legal scholars have indicated that he cannot pardon himself. What he could do is step down and allow … Vice President Pence, to pardon him. I suspect that he will pardon his family members, his children, his son-in-law, and individuals in his administration as well as some of his close associates. And then I suspect, at some point in time, he will step down and allow the vice president to pardon him.”

She then explained, however, why it isn’t likely to help. “It’s important to understand he is pardoned from federal crimes. But he is not pardoned from state crimes,” James said. “Last year, I introduced a bill in the state legislature which would close the pardon loophole, so that individuals such as the President of the United States would not evade justice. It’s important we have this check on presidential powers. … the state legislature, I’m so happy they passed that bill and it is now the law in the state of New York. President Trump cannot avoid justice in the great state of New York.