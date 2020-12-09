Biden Tells The World That America Is Back As Trump Is Crying In His Twitter Corner

Advertisements

President-Elect Biden sent a strong message to the world that America is back as Trump cried on Twitter over imaginary election fraud.

Video of President-Elect Biden as he announced Defense Secretary nominee Lloyd Austin:

President ElectBiden tells the world that America is back, and strengthening US alliances will be one of the goals of his administration. pic.twitter.com/6GrIKlY9ON — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 9, 2020

Biden said, “He’s led a major coalition of allies and partners to fight terrorism. Overseen some of the most complex logistical efforts ever undertaken by the United States military. Helped end a war and bring tens of thousands of troops home safely. He is loved by the men and women of America’s armed forces. Feared by our adversaries. Known and respected by our allies. He shares my deeply held belief in the value of America’s alliances. And he is just as committed as I am to rebuilding and modernizing those alliances — from the Asia Pacific to Europe and around the world.”

As Joe Biden transitions into the presidency, Donald Trump is crying on Twitter:

At 10:00 P.M. on Election Evening, we were at 97% win with the so-called “bookies”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Any bookie who listed Donald Trump as having a 97% chance of victory is an idiot who hopefully lost all of their money. Every news network had been stressing for weeks that the winner would not be known on election night. Trump’s complaint makes it sound like he lost a lot of money on the election, which he did. Without the presidency, a key lifeline that is keeping his businesses afloat will soon be gone.

Joe Biden is already working to undo the damage that Trump both at home and abroad.

The message to the world is that the circus is leaving town, and America will soon be back and led by a real president who will have the backs of its allies.