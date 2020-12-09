Posted on by Jason Easley

Katie Porter Obliterates Mitch McConnell For Blocking Pandemic Relief

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) unloaded on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking pandemic relief as Americans suffer.

Porter described Mitch McConnell’s playbook and open hypocrisy perfectly. McConnell has been running the same playbook for years. His motivation is always to protect or enhance his own power. The Senate Majority Leader is currently blocking pandemic relief because he thinks it will help Republicans win the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

If Republicans maintain their Senate majority, McConnell will continue to block relief to drag the economy down as part of his plan to turn Joe Biden into a one-term president.

Rep. Porter was right. McConnell is responsible for people suffering, and the way to make him pay is to make sure that Democrats win control of the Senate on January 5.

