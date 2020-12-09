Michigan, Wisconsin, and PA AGs Destroys The Texas Lawsuit To Overturn The Election

Advertisements

The attorneys general of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania issued a joint statement blasting the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election.

Here is the statement from the attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

.@MIAttyGen @dananessel, @JoshShapiroPA of Pennsylvania, and @JoshKaulWI of Wisconsin today issued a joint statement regarding Texas’ efforts to discredit the 2020 election results in federal court. pic.twitter.com/4WO8NA5LBt — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) December 8, 2020

The attorneys general were correct. The Texas lawsuit, which has been joined by several other red states, is insignificant concerning the election outcome. The Supreme Court is not going to overturn the certified results in four states. This is the same court that wouldn’t rule on changes to mail-in ballot deadlines.

On Tuesday, they wouldn’t even hear a case that was trying to overturn the results in Pennsylvania. The issues brought up in the Texas lawsuit have been litigated repeatedly. There is nothing new that would require Supreme Court action.

The red states are using the court system to mislead people about the election results. It is past time for this to stop. The Supreme Court needs to do more than issue a one-sentence dismissal of the case. They also need to condemn the dangerous misuse of the Judicial Branch to spread misinformation.

