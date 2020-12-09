Senator John Cornyn Says He’s Struggling to Understand “Legal Theory” Behind Texas Election Lawsuit

Advertisements

Donald Trump has run out of almost all legal options to contest the 2020 election. The members of his legal team, at this point, have either been fired or have contracted COVID-19.

So with the lawsuits going so poorly, Trump has decided to try his hand with the Supreme Court. The highest court in the land already turned down a case from Pennsylvania. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has now oddly filed a suit from a state that is not contesting the election.

The suit is so odd, in fact, that even GOP senator John Cornyn says he doesn’t understand the “legal theory” behind it.

When asked about the case by reporters, the Texas lawmaker said, “You know, it’s very unusual because when a state sues a state, the Supreme Court of the United States has original jurisdiction, so you don’t have to go through the ordinary procedure. I read just the summary of it, and I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it.”

Sen. John Cornyn, the senior GOP senator from Texas, is critical of his state’s lawsuit challenging the election results in several battleground states, telling me: "I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 9, 2020

Cornyn continued:

“Number one, why would a state, even such a great state as Texas, have a say so on how other states administer their elections,” the senator continued. “We have a diffused and dispersed system and even though we might not like it, they may think it’s unfair…those are decided at the state and local level and not at the national level. So it’s an interesting theory, but I’m not convinced.”