Trump Continues to Falsely Claim Election Was Rigged After Supreme Court Rejects His Election Lawsuit

President Donald Trump continued to push false claims about the November 3 general election, insisting that the election was fraudulent even after the United States Supreme Court rejected a suit to toss out ballots in the states of Pennsylvania.

The president said another lawsuit, this one filed by Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, has met “ALL CRITERIA” and would not be tossed out. The lawsuit seeks to invalidate the election results in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, all of which were decisively by President-elect Joe Biden.

This was not my case as has been so incorrectly reported. The case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining. It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET. How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED? https://t.co/ZKu9sNVz2U — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Paxton has made headlines in recent weeks for his significant legal troubles. He was indicted on securities fraud and accused of bribery amid allegations that he abused his power while in office.

“To make his case, the Texas AG marches out the same unproven allegations numerous courts have already found specious. His paranoia includes hidden suitcases full of ballots, a secret laptop and several USB drives supposedly used to program favorable Democratic results in Pennsylvania, and even alleged videos of poll workers cheering as poll watchers are ordered out of counting rooms,” writes political analyst James Moore, who specializes in Texas politics.

“Credible evidence of such allegations has never been produced, and the US Supreme Court rejected another GOP bid to block certification of the Pennsylvania result on the same day that Paxton filed his suit,” he added.

President Trump has thrown his full support behind the suit, calling it “the big one.”

“Our Country needs a victory!” he said.

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Despite the lack of credible evidence, the president insisted the suit has enough evidence to proceed, urging people to “look at all of the tapes and affidavits.”

There is massive evidence of widespread fraud in the four states (plus) mentioned in the Texas suit. Just look at all of the tapes and affidavits! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020