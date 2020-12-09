Texas Lawsuit Doomed As Legal Loser Trump Joins The Case

Advertisements

In a sure sign that the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election in four states is doomed to failure, Donald Trump has joined the case.

CNBC reported:

Trump, acting “in his personal capacity” as a presidential candidate, seeks to intervene in order “to protect his unique and substantial personal interests as a candidate for re-election,” according to the 39-page court filing.

Advertisements

Trump’s attorney, John Eastman, wrote bluntly in the motion that “President Trump seeks to have the votes cast in the Defendant States unlawfully for his opponent to be deemed invalid.

The election has been certified in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., but Donald Trump is trying to get tens of millions of votes invalidated in four states. Trump isn’t trying to get all of the mail-in votes invalidated, just those cast for Joe Biden.

The lawsuit was already looking doomed, but now that Trump has joined the case, the odds have increased that the Supreme Court won’t bother to hear it.

Trump’s current record is 1-53 in lawsuits challenging the election:

🚨BREAKING: Pennsylvania court DENIES Republican effort to decertify the 2020 general election results in Pennsylvania. Trump and his allies are now 1-53 in post election litigation.https://t.co/mbkVpU2JdX — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 9, 2020

It is a sure sign of defeat when one of the biggest political and electoral losers in presidential history joins the case.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook