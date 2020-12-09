WATCH: Rush Limbaugh Says Liberals and Conservatives Can’t Peacefully Coexist

Advertisements

Pundits often talk about how divided the country is right now. The division between political parties has also been a popular talking point for Joe Biden. He regularly referenced his ability to bring the country together while campaigning for the presidency.

The tensions between Conservatives and Liberals have certainly been exacerbated by social media. But can they actually be repaired? According to Rush Limbaugh, the answer is no.

The right-wing radio host addressed the topic during his Wednesday show. He told his audience, “I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York? Especially if you’re talking about votes.”

Limbaugh continued, “There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way.”

“ I still haven’t given up the idea that we are the majority and that all we have to do is find a way to unite and win,” the host closed. “And our problem is the fact that there are just so many RINOs, so many Republicans in the Washington establishment who will do anything to maintain their membership in the establishment because of the perks and the opportunities that are presented for their kids and so forth.”