Alarm Bells For The GOP As African American Enthusiasm Is Through The Roof For Georgia Runoffs

More alarm bells are ringing for Republicans in Georgia as African American enthusiasm for the upcoming Senate runoff elections appears to be through the roof. That is particularly true when it comes to Black women.

According to a poll conducted by HIT Strategies, nearly 90 percent of African American women say they plan to vote in Georgia’s runoff elections next month, which are critical in determining which party controls the upper chamber of Congress.

As The Hill reported, “In the survey, which polled 495 registered Black women voters in Georgia, 83 percent of respondents said they were extremely likely to vote in the runoff elections, in addition to 4 percent of respondents who said they were somewhat likely to do the same.”

In urban parts of Georgia – key for the Democratic Party’s hopes of winning the two Senate seats – enthusiasm is even higher.

“Ninety-six percent of Black women voters in urban areas also said they were extremely or somewhat likely to vote in next month’s runoff elections,” the report added.

The poll also found that the two Democratic challengers – Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff – have sky-high favorability ratings among African American women voters, while the GOP incumbents – David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler – are underwater.

Recent surveys show that Warnock and Ossoff are either slightly ahead of the Republican incumbents or the race is essentially a dead heat.

Turnout in Georgia will be critical

The polling data indicates that the two runoff races in Georgia are neck and neck, meaning turnout will be critical in determining the outcome of both contests.

Given how crucial Black voters were to Joe Biden’s victory in the state last month, it’s a good sign for Democrats that their most important constituency – African American women – are fired up and ready to send Mitch McConnell into the minority.

