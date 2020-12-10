Brian Kilmeade Criticizes YouTube for Removing Claims Trump Won the Election From Its Platform

Advertisements

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade criticized YouTube after the streaming platform announced it would remove claims disputing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

YouTube’s policy announcement came after the “safe harbor deadline,” when enough states had certified their results to determine Biden is the president-elect.

“Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections,” the company wrote in its Wednesday blog.

“For example, we will remove videos claiming that a Presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors. We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come. As always, news coverage and commentary on these issues can remain on our site if there’s sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context,” the company added.

Nevertheless, Kilmeade accused the streaming platform of bias.

“You know, big tech, YouTube is the latest to decide any conversations or postings about election fraud is not going to be posted on YouTube. So I guess I have no shot guys of having that segment which I was so lucky enough to interview those two attorney generals [sic] going on YouTube,” he said, referring to interviews he held with several attorneys general who filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results.

“But in all seriousness, it’s unbelievable the way these tech companies are flat out taking the income and being biased because they just want the outcome. The outcome is Joe Biden is president.”

You can watch Kilmeade’s remarks in the video below.

Brian Kilmeade thinks it's unfair bias that people won't be allowed to lie about the 2020 election results on YouTube any more. pic.twitter.com/doTfgUSPuO — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 10, 2020

The Supreme Court this week denied a request to toss out ballots certified for Biden in the state of Pennsylvania. A lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to invalidate election results in key swing states has been derided as political theater for the sake of currying favor with the president.

Paxton has made headlines in recent weeks for his significant legal troubles. He was indicted on securities fraud and accused of bribery amid allegations that he abused his power while in office. Meanwhile, President Trump has floated pardoning a slew of different officials––including his three eldest children––before he leaves office as he faces legal jeopardy of his own once he leaves office on January 20.