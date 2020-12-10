Maddow Slams Trump For Hosting Maskless, Indoor Events As 3,000 Americans Die Of COVID Per Day

Advertisements

Donald Trump is holding maskless, indoor events with hundreds of attendees as America’s COVID death toll surpasses roughly 3,000 per day – and likely to keep growing in the coming days and weeks.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow outlined the disturbing disconnect between White House behavior and the growing death toll and infection rate in the United States.

“We’re getting more than 3,000 deaths each day for multiple days now,” the MSNBC host said. “You wouldn’t know it from the behavior of the White House and the president.”

Video:

As more than 3,000 Americans die from COVID per day, Trump is hosting maskless, indoor events at the White House. #maddow pic.twitter.com/IpAYOunjDN — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 11, 2020

Maddow said:

According to the COVID Tracking Project numbers, today was the second straight day in which we had more than 3,000 Americans die in one 24-hour period. 3,000 Americans dying in a day. Today, 3,067 Americans dying. That’s more than double the number of people who died in the sinking of the Titanic, right? But that’s just today. And we’re getting more than 3,000 deaths each day for multiple days now. You wouldn’t know it from the behavior of the White House and the president. The president is hosting a congressional ball tonight at the White House, indoors. Nobody’s really expecting them to have people wear masks or socially distance. Why not? They didn’t last night at the packed indoor White House Hanukkah party where the president talked about how he’s going to win reelection. People also didn’t wear masks or socially distance for the most part at the 200-person State Department indoor party. That was the night before last as well.

Trump isn’t even pretending to care anymore

Donald Trump will be out of the White House in 41 days after losing last month’s presidential election decisively to President-elect Joe Biden.

Without an election on the horizon, his behavior indicates that he no longer has use for even pretending to care about the American people, even those who supported him.

So instead of working tirelessly to get this deadly virus under control with the time he has left in office, Trump is simply ignoring it and enjoying the trappings of the office while he still can – no matter how many lives he puts at risk in the process.

