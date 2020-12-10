Nicolle Wallace Says The GOP Is Nothing More Than An ‘Organized Crime Family’

Advertisements

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace tore into the Republican Party on Thursday for fully transforming into an organized crime family that continues to bow down to Donald Trump as he seeks to undermine American democracy.

Wallace’s assessment came during a discussion with comedian Leslie Jones, who asked the MSNBC host why the GOP continues to stick with Trump when they never even liked him to begin with.

“Do they not understand that Trump is going to destroy democracy just to save himself?” Jones asked.

Wallace responded, “It happened really quickly, but they have stopped being anything other than part of basically something that functions like an organized crime family.”



Video:

Nicolle Wallace says the Republican Party under Donald Trump is operating like an “organized crime family.” pic.twitter.com/F5xnyVT8a6 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 11, 2020

Wallace said:

They don’t like [Trump] either, but — if you look at — remember when the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape came out? They wanted him off the ticket. I mean, four years ago when he did something nearly as appalling as his attack on the election is, Reince Priebus ,who was then the chairman of the RNC wanted him off the ticket. So it happened really quickly, but they have stopped being anything other than part of basically something that functions like an organized crime family.

Republicans are betraying America for Trump

Wallace’s remarks weren’t just accurate, but they also came on a day when more than 100 Republicans happily betrayed their country for Donald Trump.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier, 106 GOP members of Congress filed a brief on Thursday in support of the United States Supreme Court overturning an election that Joe Biden decisively won.

It’s a crystal clear reminder that even though Donald Trump will be gone on Jan. 20, 2021, he will leave behind a Republican Party that is utterly broken and irredeemable.

