Rudy Giuliani Brags That He Got Celebrity COVID Treatment

Rudy Giuliani is bragging that he got celebrity COVID treatment that other people are denied as they die during the pandemic.

The New York Times reported:



Now Rudolph W. Giuliani, the latest member of President Trump’s inner circle to contract Covid-19, has acknowledged that he received at least two of the same drugs the president received. He even conceded that his “celebrity” status had given him access to care that others did not have.

“If it wasn’t me, I wouldn’t have been put in a hospital frankly,” Mr. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, told WABC radio in New York. “Sometimes when you’re a celebrity, they’re worried if something happens to you they’re going to examine it more carefully, and do everything right.”

Rudy Giuliani got special treatment because he is Donald Trump’s lawyer.

There are thousands of Americans who will continue to die each day because they do not have the connections to get access to the special drugs and treatments that could save their lives. Rudy Giuliani showed no humbleness or humility. In fact, he appears to feel entitled to a higher level of medical care and treatment options because of who he is.

The cronyism and entitled mentality of Trump and his pals have created a two-tiered pandemic. For those who have celebrity, money, or connections, there are better medications and treatments. Everyone else gets to hope that there is an ICU bed available and cross their fingers that they survive.

Fairness needs to return to America, and that means no more special treatment for Trump and his friends.

