Posted on by Jason Easley

Adam Schiff Warns History Will Remember The 106 House Republican Enablers Of Trump’s Attack On Democracy

Advertisements

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned the 106 House GOP enablers of Trump’s attack on democracy that history will remember them.

Schiff tweeted:

Advertisements

Trump did lose. The story is over. The United States does not have a process for do-overs or appealing election results. Democrats didn’t like it when Trump won in 2016, but they didn’t respond by attempting to destroy democracy.
The 106 House Republicans who lined up behind Trump to try to kill democracy in the United States will not be forgotten, and they may be forced to pay for their treason against their country as soon as November 2022.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook