Trump Campaign Accidentally Admits That They Lost The Election

In a statement criticizing Joe Biden for campaigning for Democrats in the Georgia Senate runoffs, the Trump campaign accidentally admitted defeat.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said (bold mine), “Joe Biden’s trip to Georgia next week proves that Democrats are taking the Senate runoff elections seriously and so should Republicans. Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake and it is imperative that Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are returned to Washington to hold the line against radical, leftist attempts to raise taxes, impose the job-crushing Green New Deal, gut law enforcement, and grant amnesty to 11 million illegal aliens. Perdue and Loeffler have been strong allies for President Trump while their opponents represent everything liberal activists have been screaming about for four years. Jon Ossoff is a cookie-cutter leftist opportunist who spends his entire life shopping for political offices. Raphael Warnock is an unrepentant Marxist who is the most radical candidate for statewide office in Georgia history. While President Trump continues his legal battle challenging the election, it is still of the utmost importance for Republicans to retain control of the Senate. Every Georgian should either vote early for Perdue and Loeffler or turn out on January 5th.”

Control of the US Senate is only at stake if Kamala Harris is the vice president.

If the Trump campaign really believed that they won, they wouldn’t be talking about control of the Senate, but if Mike Pence was still vice president, Republicans would control the Senate no matter the outcome in Georgia.

It can’t be both. Trump can’t still be president and Senate control be in question.

The statement from the Trump campaign is an accidental admission of defeat.

The Trump election challenge is a scam.

Even the Trump campaign knows that they lost, which is why the fake election challenge is so damaging to Republican hopes in Georgia.

