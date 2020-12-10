Trump: “How Can A Country Be Run By an Illegitimate President?”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump was flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy for claiming that President-elect Joe Biden “lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states.”

“How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?” he asked.

The president’s post is only the latest in a long list of his claims that the November 3 general election was fraudulent, though there is no evidence to support this.

He was also immediately criticized.

Trump has long described his first election win as a “landslide,” but has failed to note that Biden defeated him by the same electoral margin Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by in 2016. But even that is misleading.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight “found that the percentage of electoral vote won by Trump — 56.9 percent — was well below the historical average, 70.9 percent,” according to a Factcheck.org investigation conducted in 2016.

Factcheck.org continued, noting that “Silver found that Trump’s share of electoral votes ranked 44th out of 54 elections going back to 1804. Before that, he noted, “presidential electors cast two votes each, making it hard to compare them to present-day elections.”