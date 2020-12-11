Manhattan DA Escalates Criminal Investigation Into Trump’s Bank Loans

Advertisements

With Trump about to leave office, Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance is probing deeper into Trump’s potentially criminal bank loans and mortgages.

The New York Times reported:



State prosecutors in Manhattan have interviewed several employees of President Trump’s bank and insurance broker in recent weeks, according to people with knowledge of the matter, significantly escalating an investigation into the president that he is powerless to stop.

But lately, Mr. Vance’s office has stepped up its efforts, issuing new subpoenas and questioning witnesses, including some before a grand jury, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Vance isn’t engaging in some flimsy fishing expedition. The Manhattan investigation is turning into a long-term criminal probe into decades of illegal behavior by Donald Trump and his family. Trump appears to be desperate to hang on to the White House because he will go from the Oval Office straight to the middle of a criminal probe.

The Manhattan investigation is the first known one of its kind, but it likely will not be the last. A key element of this probe is that any criminal charges filed against the Trump Organization will impact all of Trump’s adult children who are officials in the business.

Trump and his kids have dreams of returning to the White House, but the reality is that they will be lucky to avoid felony convictions.

