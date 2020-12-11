The Supreme Court Just Rejected The Texas Lawsuit To Overturn The Election

Advertisements

The Supreme Court ruled that Texas has no standing and rejected their case without hearing it to overturn the election.

The Supreme Court denied Texas, “The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

Justices Alito and Thomas issued a statement of their own, “In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting). I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.”

Advertisements

Thomas and Alito would have allowed Texas to file the complaint, which the rest of the court did not do, but they also would have granted no relief to Trump and Texas, which means that there was not a single member of the Supreme Court who was willing to throw out the election results in four states to keep Trump in office.

It really is over. Trump’s last gasp appeal to the Supreme Court has gone down in flames, and he will be leaving office at noon on January 20, 2021.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook